AI isn't job threat, but IT industry's reinvention: Accenture CEO
Accenture CEO Julie Sweet told the India AI Impact Summit that artificial intelligence isn't just about replacing jobs—it's helping the IT services industry reinvent itself and expand.
She pointed out that while some studies once predicted job losses from automation, robotic process automation (RPA) automated thousands of jobs while the industry still saw net job growth.
Sweet emphasizes responsible AI use, strong leadership
Sweet shared that Accenture's team has grown from 275,000 to over 750,000 people since 2013, with revenue jumping from $29 billion to $70 billion.
She emphasized the need for responsible AI use and strong leadership, saying public-private partnerships are key so everyone—especially small businesses—can benefit.
According to her, an Accenture quarterly survey across 20 countries found 78% say AI's greatest value is in growth.