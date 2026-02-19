AI isn't job threat, but IT industry's reinvention: Accenture CEO

Sweet emphasizes responsible AI use, strong leadership

Sweet shared that Accenture's team has grown from 275,000 to over 750,000 people since 2013, with revenue jumping from $29 billion to $70 billion.

She emphasized the need for responsible AI use and strong leadership, saying public-private partnerships are key so everyone—especially small businesses—can benefit.

According to her, an Accenture quarterly survey across 20 countries found 78% say AI's greatest value is in growth.