AI job losses in US through May surpass 2024-25 combined Business Jun 07, 2026

AI is shaking up the US job scene this year. According to Challenger, Gray & Christmas, more people lost their jobs to AI in just the first five months of 2026 than in all of 2024 and 2025 combined.

May was especially tough, with more than 97,000 layoffs, the highest for that month since the early pandemic days.