AI jobs boom in India: What you need to know

Global firms are setting up shop in India

OpenAI is opening a New Delhi office by late 2025 and Anthropic is launching in Bengaluru early next year—OpenAI's move means new roles like AI deployment managers are up for grabs.

Accenture alone has over 16,000 open tech positions in India, including 89 roles in AI and data.

These expansions show just how much global companies value Indian talent for building the future of tech.