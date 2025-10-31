AI jobs boom in India: What you need to know
AI jobs are taking over the tech scene in India, with companies hunting for talent in data architecture, machine learning, and generative AI.
Thanks to its huge pool of skilled engineers, India is quickly becoming a global hotspot for AI innovation—and this momentum isn't slowing down as businesses lean more on artificial intelligence.
Global firms are setting up shop in India
OpenAI is opening a New Delhi office by late 2025 and Anthropic is launching in Bengaluru early next year—OpenAI's move means new roles like AI deployment managers are up for grabs.
Accenture alone has over 16,000 open tech positions in India, including 89 roles in AI and data.
These expansions show just how much global companies value Indian talent for building the future of tech.
Employers expect AI to create new job types
Industry leaders say it's not just about coding anymore—AI is automating routine work, so there's rising demand for people who can build models and optimize data pipelines.
The vibe among employers? Pretty optimistic: most see AI as a chance to create new kinds of jobs rather than take them away.