Supreme Court pauses GST demand on real estate project

Why this case matters

This case is a big deal because it questions whether giving up development rights in JDAs counts as a taxable service under GST or is just part of selling land—which is usually exempt.

Legal experts say taxing these deals could mean double taxation for developers and landowners, making urban redevelopment projects more expensive.

The Supreme Court's decision spotlights ongoing debates about how GST applies to India's growing real estate scene, something that could affect future city projects and housing costs.