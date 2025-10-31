US-India trade deal in the works, but exporters left hanging
India and the US are in advanced negotiations for a new trade agreement that could lower tariffs and open up more markets for both sides.
While the government is planning an Export Promotion Mission to help exporters with credit and marketing, any real relief for them is on pause until the deal actually goes through.
Indian exporters are feeling the heat
This matters because Indian exporters—especially in textiles—are struggling under steep US tariffs, sometimes as high as 50%, which means they're forced to slash prices just to stay in the game.
With $190 billion traded between the two countries every year, this deal could make things fairer, boost jobs, and help young entrepreneurs find new opportunities in global markets.
But until it's signed, many exporters are left waiting for support.