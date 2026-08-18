AI jobs booming while women hold 27% roles, 13% executives
AI jobs are booming worldwide, but women aren't getting an equal slice of the pie.
According to LinkedIn's report, women hold just 27% of AI roles at AI companies, and women with AI backgrounds accounted for just 13% of executive positions in the industry.
Even in non-AI firms, the numbers barely improve. The gap is especially clear at the top.
LinkedIn warns AI could reinforce unfairness
This imbalance isn't just about job stats: it could shape how AI impacts all of us.
As Sarah Steinberg from LinkedIn puts it, "The AI economy risks being shaped without the perspectives and talent of half the workforce."
If mostly men build these systems using biased data, it could reinforce unfairness in hiring, loans, and even criminal justice.
Even as US AI job postings have doubled (with salaries way above average), real influence for women remains limited, despite trailblazers like Daniela Amodei and Fei-Fei Li showing what's possible.