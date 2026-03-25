AI layoffs could spark entrepreneurship, says Perplexity AI CEO

AI can help people start businesses

Srinivas called layoffs a catalyst for entrepreneurship, saying they could inspire more people to start businesses of their own.

He pointed out how AI makes it easier to build small companies with fewer resources, like TurboAI, a student startup that began with under $300 and now serves billions with just 13 employees.

While some leaders warn about rising unemployment, Srinivas believes these changes can empower people to create their own opportunities.