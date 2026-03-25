AI layoffs could spark entrepreneurship, says Perplexity AI CEO
Perplexity AI's CEO, Aravind Srinivas, thinks the wave of job losses caused by AI could actually open new doors.
Speaking on the AII-In podcast at NVIDIA's GTC event, he suggested that many people aren't happy in their current jobs anyway, and layoffs might be the push they need to try something new.
Srinivas encourages using AI tools to launch fresh ventures and sees this moment as a real chance for innovation.
AI can help people start businesses
Srinivas called layoffs a catalyst for entrepreneurship, saying they could inspire more people to start businesses of their own.
He pointed out how AI makes it easier to build small companies with fewer resources, like TurboAI, a student startup that began with under $300 and now serves billions with just 13 employees.
While some leaders warn about rising unemployment, Srinivas believes these changes can empower people to create their own opportunities.