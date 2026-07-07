AI-led reorganizations cause over 119,000 tech layoffs 1st half 2026
Big changes are hitting the tech world: over 119,000 people lost their jobs in just the first half of 2026, mostly because companies are reorganizing around artificial intelligence.
While firms say AI will open new doors, it's also making job security feel pretty shaky for many workers as automation and cost-cutting take center stage.
Oracle cuts 21,000, peers follow
Some of the biggest names in tech are slimming down fast.
Oracle is letting go of 21,000 employees this year as it leans into AI. Meta cut 8,000 jobs but shifted another 7,000 people into new AI-focused roles.
PayPal trimmed its staff by 20%, Dell axed 11,000 positions, and Cisco dropped about 4,000 jobs, all part of a bigger push to stay competitive in an industry where automation is quickly changing what companies need from their teams.
Microsoft lays off 4,800 employees
Microsoft recently laid off 4,800 people (mainly from Xbox), following earlier cuts this year affecting over 9,000 more.
Amazon and Atlassian have also downsized as they ramp up automation efforts.
It's clear: AI is seriously reshaping who gets hired, and who doesn't, in tech right now.