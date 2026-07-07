AI-led reorganizations cause over 119,000 tech layoffs 1st half 2026

Oracle cuts 21,000, peers follow

Some of the biggest names in tech are slimming down fast.

Oracle is letting go of 21,000 employees this year as it leans into AI. Meta cut 8,000 jobs but shifted another 7,000 people into new AI-focused roles.

PayPal trimmed its staff by 20%, Dell axed 11,000 positions, and Cisco dropped about 4,000 jobs, all part of a bigger push to stay competitive in an industry where automation is quickly changing what companies need from their teams.