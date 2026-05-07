AI lifts stocks of glass makers, machinery firms and Toto

Corning, Caterpillar, Toto see AI demand

Corning's shares shot up 12% after NVIDIA put $500 million into its fiber-optic business (which helps move all that AI data), plus a huge cable deal with Meta that could be worth $6 billion.

Caterpillar is getting more orders for its power equipment used in data centers and is investing $725 million to ramp up engine production.

Even Toto (the Japanese toilet maker) saw sales of its electrostatic chucks more than doubled and its stock jump 22% this month, thanks to demand from semiconductor makers riding the AI wave.