AI likely to lift Indian salaries in tech, GCCs, finance

Shantanu Rooj says AI skills essential

According to TeamLease Edtech CEO Shantanu Rooj, picking up AI skills will give you a real edge soon.

AI skills will be the differentiator for candidates in the next two to three years, and 80% of leaders prefer hiring people with these skills over just traditional experience.

With demand for AI pros possibly topping 1 million by 2026, getting comfortable with AI could seriously boost your career options and your paycheck.