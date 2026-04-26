AI likely to lift Indian salaries in tech, GCCs, finance
AI is shaking up the job scene in India, saying salaries are likely to grow, especially in tech, Global Capability Centers (GCCs), and banking and finance.
Companies are weaving AI into their core plans, which means digital careers are set to evolve fast.
Fun fact: 92% of Indian knowledge workers already use AI tools at work.
Shantanu Rooj says AI skills essential
According to TeamLease Edtech CEO Shantanu Rooj, picking up AI skills will give you a real edge soon.
AI skills will be the differentiator for candidates in the next two to three years, and 80% of leaders prefer hiring people with these skills over just traditional experience.
With demand for AI pros possibly topping 1 million by 2026, getting comfortable with AI could seriously boost your career options and your paycheck.