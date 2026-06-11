AI linked layoffs in 2026 outpace 2024 and 2025 combined
AI is shaking up the job market this year: layoffs linked to artificial intelligence have already outpaced all of 2024 and 2025 combined, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas.
The share of jobs lost due to AI jumped from just 7% in January to nearly 40% by May, making it clear that automation is changing how companies operate.
AI layoffs top 87,000
If you're in tech, you've probably felt the impact: over 38,000 jobs were cut in May alone, marking the highest monthly total since August 2024.
Altogether, more than 87,000 AI-related layoffs have been lost to AI so far this year.
Even with these layoffs, companies are pouring money into AI tools: top firms spend about $7,500 per employee each month on AI (still less than a US software engineer's salary), but most businesses invest much less.