AI linked layoffs in 2026 outpace 2024 and 2025 combined

AI layoffs top 87,000

If you're in tech, you've probably felt the impact: over 38,000 jobs were cut in May alone, marking the highest monthly total since August 2024.

Altogether, more than 87,000 AI-related layoffs have been lost to AI so far this year.

Even with these layoffs, companies are pouring money into AI tools: top firms spend about $7,500 per employee each month on AI (still less than a US software engineer's salary), but most businesses invest much less.