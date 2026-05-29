AI optimism boosts Indian IT stocks, Nifty IT rises Business May 29, 2026

Indian IT stocks had a strong Friday, with the Nifty IT index up over 2.5%.

Infosys, Wipro, and TCS led the charge, thanks to renewed excitement around artificial intelligence (AI) in the industry.

This upbeat mood is a welcome shift after earlier worries that AI might shake up traditional outsourcing jobs.