AI physical security startup Hakimo raises $12 million, now $32 million total
Business
Hakimo, a startup using AI to make physical security way smarter, has landed $12 million in fresh funding, bringing its total raised to $32 million.
The company plans to use the cash to build out new features, grow its team, and reach more industries.
Hakimo serves more than 300 customers
Hakimo's platform now helps more than 300 customers (including some Fortune 500 giants) cut down on security issues and costs.
Their latest AI tools let small teams monitor huge spaces in real time: think forensic searches that actually save time.
Founded by Sam Joseph and Sagar Honnungar, Hakimo is aiming to take its tech even further with this new round of support.