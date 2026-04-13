AI platforms dominate this year's IPL with 9 teams sponsored Business Apr 13, 2026

AI brands/platforms such as Google Gemini and ChatGPT are everywhere in this year's IPL, with nine out of 10 teams signing them on as sponsors.

Rahul Arora from Rusk Media calls it a big move for the industry, while Binda Dey from Knight Riders points out that IPL is the perfect stage for these brands to connect with young, digital-first fans.