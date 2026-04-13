AI platforms dominate this year's IPL with 9 teams sponsored
Business
AI brands/platforms such as Google Gemini and ChatGPT are everywhere in this year's IPL, with nine out of 10 teams signing them on as sponsors.
Rahul Arora from Rusk Media calls it a big move for the industry, while Binda Dey from Knight Riders points out that IPL is the perfect stage for these brands to connect with young, digital-first fans.
AI firms fill IPL sponsorship void
With gaming sponsors stepping back due to new rules, AI firms have jumped in, filling both the gap and the buzz.
The Gemini-BCCI deal alone is worth ₹270 crore, and overall, AI sponsorships now bring in ₹300-400 crore a year.
Experts like Vaishal Dalal predict this trend will only grow faster over the next couple of seasons.