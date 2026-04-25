AI platforms target India's SMEs with chatbots and no-code apps
AI-powered platforms are turning their focus to India's small and medium businesses, aiming to make work smoother with smart tools like chatbots and no-code apps.
Companies such as BusinessBay.io want to swap out messy digital setups for simple, all-in-one systems that are easy for teams to use.
BusinessBay.io targets 1 million Indian businesses
BusinessBay.io is planning a major expansion, setting its sights on reaching 100-plus cities and bringing 1 million Indian businesses on board in the next five years.
With up to $1 million in investment, they're betting on India as a key market.
Their strategy includes tying in popular apps like WhatsApp with AI features, moving away from hardware, and offering flexible software subscriptions that help both small companies and big brands run things more efficiently.