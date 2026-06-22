AI powered services to reach $4.38B in India banking, insurance
India's banking and insurance sectors are getting a big upgrade thanks to artificial intelligence.
The industry is set to grow fast, with AI-powered services expected to jump from $902 million in 2025 to $4.38 billion by 2031, almost 30% growth each year.
This tech boost means smarter operations, more innovation, and easier access for everyone.
AI speeds lending, boosts fraud detection
AI is making loan approvals super quick (think 30 seconds!) by using things like utility bills and GST filings instead of just old-school credit scores.
That's helping about 190 million credit-underserved adults — individuals and small business owners who lack the formal credit history that traditional lending models require.
On top of that, fraud detection is way better now: AI systems can identify fraudulent patterns with accuracy rates exceeding 95%, which is huge for UPI users who make billions of payments every month.