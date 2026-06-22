AI powered services to reach $4.38B in India banking, insurance

AI speeds lending, boosts fraud detection

AI is making loan approvals super quick (think 30 seconds!) by using things like utility bills and GST filings instead of just old-school credit scores.

That's helping about 190 million credit-underserved adults — individuals and small business owners who lack the formal credit history that traditional lending models require.

On top of that, fraud detection is way better now: AI systems can identify fraudulent patterns with accuracy rates exceeding 95%, which is huge for UPI users who make billions of payments every month.