AI-powered stock surge cools as NVIDIA and Alphabet down 11%

Other tech leaders slump after gains

This downturn is not just about NVIDIA and Alphabet: other tech leaders are feeling it too.

Broadcom fell 16.3%, Meta dropped 9%, and chipmakers Micron and Samsung lost about 20% each, costing hundreds of billions of dollars.

Even SK Hynix, which soared earlier this year, slid back by 24%.

Oracle saw a steep 44% drop, while Tencent and Arm Holdings lost nearly 30%.

All these declines come after some pretty impressive gains earlier in the year.