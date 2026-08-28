AI reshapes engineering as companies seek polymath engineers blending creativity
Business
AI is shaking up engineering, with companies now looking for "polymath" engineers who can blend technical skills with creativity.
As Rob Vatter from Quest Global puts it, since AI handles more of the routine work, engineers who think outside the box are in demand to solve bigger, more interesting problems.
Skill based hiring prioritizes adaptable talent
Because of AI and automation, hybrid roles that mix tech know-how, business sense, and AI smarts are popping up everywhere.
More companies (about 27% to 30%) are hiring based on real skills instead of just qualifications.
Jobs focused on repetitive tasks are fading out, while adaptable talent (people who can learn fast and work across fields) is becoming a top priority.