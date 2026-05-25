AI reshapes hiring in India, entry level roles could shrink

Employers prefer AI certifications over degrees

With so many companies looking for tech-savvy talent, hiring has slowed because there just aren't enough people with the right skills.

Now, 40% of employers prefer demonstrable AI skills or certifications over degrees.

Many HR leaders are worried workers aren't ready for this new tech-driven world, so companies are ramping up re-skilling programs and teaming up with universities to help bridge that gap.

Industry leaders like Sandip Patel from IBM say collaboration between government, schools, and businesses is more important than ever to get everyone future-ready.