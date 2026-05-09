AI reshapes outsourcing as Anthropic secures and OpenAI seeks funding

Google Cloud embeds engineers with Vista

Google Cloud is teaming up with Vista Equity Partners to put engineers right into client teams, letting businesses use AI directly instead of relying on traditional IT service firms.

With AI now handling tasks like coding and maintenance, outsourcing prices are dropping (analysts estimate broader AI-driven pricing pressure could reach 3-3.5% annually over the next few years), and roles are shifting toward things like AI governance.

India's top IT firms cut 7,000 jobs in FY26 as the industry adapts, so the old way of doing tech work is getting a serious upgrade.