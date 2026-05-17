CEOs cutting entry-level hiring as AI increasingly handles routine work

A recent global survey has revealed a major shift in hiring practices among CEOs, with many now preferring experienced professionals over entry-level candidates. The trend is largely driven by the increasing capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI) in performing routine tasks. The 2026 CEO Survey, conducted by the Oliver Wyman Forum and the New York Stock Exchange, found that 43% of CEOs expect to shift away from hiring freshers over the next two years.

Survey findings Shift in focus from junior to mid-level roles The survey, which collected responses from 415 chief executives across various industries and regions, found that 43% of CEOs expect to reduce their focus on junior-level roles over the next two years. This is a massive increase from just 17% in last year's survey. Meanwhile, 33% of CEOs said they plan to prioritize mid-level roles, while another 10% are leaning more toward senior talent.

AI impact AI's role in the hiring shift The shift in hiring practices is largely due to the fact that AI systems are already handling a growing share of routine work traditionally assigned to fresh graduates. From writing basic code and analyzing documents to generating reports and managing customer support, AI can now do many tasks that once filled junior job descriptions. However, companies still seem cautious about fully replacing human judgment with these advanced technologies.

Advertisement

Workforce evolution From 'talent pyramid' to 'middle-heavy diamond' The survey suggests that experienced employees are becoming more valuable as AI continues to struggle with decision-making, practical context, and real-world problem-solving. The study describes this changing workforce structure as a shift from a traditional "talent pyramid" into a "middle-heavy diamond." In simple terms, businesses may rely on fewer junior workers while keeping smaller teams of experienced employees supported by AI systems.

Advertisement