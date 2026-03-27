AI is driving leadership changes

Walmart, Coca-Cola CEOs cite AI shift behind exit decisions

By Akash Pandey 03:12 pm Mar 27, 202603:12 pm

What's the story

The growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) is not just reshaping jobs globally, but also affecting the top leadership at some of the world's biggest corporations. In a recent interview with CNBC, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey and Walmart CEO Doug McMillon revealed that their decisions to step down were influenced by the rise of AI. They both highlighted a major shift driven by this technology and stressed the need for new leadership in this era.