AI sales training platform Hyperbound lands $15 million
Hyperbound, a startup making AI-powered tools for sales teams, just scored $15 million in fresh funding.
Backed by Peak XV Partners, Y Combinator, and others, the company was founded in January 2024 by Sriharsha Guduguntla and Atul Raghunathan.
Their platform helps sales teams practice with roleplays, call scoring, and custom scorecards—all powered by AI.
Startup is already at $1 million ARR per month
With this new round, Hyperbound has raised $18.3 million total and plans to roll out more features while reaching bigger clients.
The startup already hit over $1 million in new annual recurring revenue for two months straight—well ahead of schedule—and counts Autodesk, Bloomberg, and Monday.com among its users.
The founders (ex-Meta and Salesforce) are also working on expanding language support (already at 25+ languages) so more teams worldwide can prep better for customer calls.