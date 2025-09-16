AI sales training platform Hyperbound lands $15 million

Startup is already at $1 million ARR per month

With this new round, Hyperbound has raised $18.3 million total and plans to roll out more features while reaching bigger clients.

The startup already hit over $1 million in new annual recurring revenue for two months straight—well ahead of schedule—and counts Autodesk, Bloomberg, and Monday.com among its users.

The founders (ex-Meta and Salesforce) are also working on expanding language support (already at 25+ languages) so more teams worldwide can prep better for customer calls.