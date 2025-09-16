Next Article
Coal India gets rare earth block in Andhra Pradesh
Business
Coal India just scored the Ontillu-Chandragiri rare earth block.
The Ministry of Mines opened up bidding for this 209.62 sq km area earlier this year, and now Coal India gets to explore it under a government license.
Shares of the company went up on Tuesday
Coal India has a year to officially sign the paperwork after getting the green light from the state.
The company made it clear there's no behind-the-scenes deal—just straight-up business with a domestic partner.
Investors seemed to like the news: shares went up 0.38% on Tuesday, and they're already up 2.5% in 2025 so far.