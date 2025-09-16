Dr. Reddy's launches tegoprazan to treat acid-related digestive issues
Dr. Reddy's just launched tegoprazan, a new medicine for acid-related digestive issues like GERD and gastric ulcers.
It's sold as "PCAB" in a 50mg dose, and is approved to treat both mild and severe forms of reflux.
New drug acts faster and lasts longer than older meds
Tegoprazan acts fast and keeps stomach acid down longer than older meds by blocking acid pumps differently—through potassium competition.
It's already completed phase-III trials worldwide (including the US) and is used in 21 countries like South Korea and China.
Tegoprazan complements Dr. Reddy's existing gut health portfolio
Thanks to an exclusive deal with Korea's HK inno. N Corporation since 2022, Dr. Reddy's gets first dibs on selling tegoprazan in India and six other emerging markets.
This move boosts their gut health lineup alongside familiar names like Omez and Razo.
The stock price nudged up after launch.