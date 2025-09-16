Next Article
Rupee gains for 3rd straight day, ends at 88.05/$1
Business
The Indian rupee kept its winning streak going on Tuesday, ending at 88.0525 against the US dollar—a 16 paise boost from Monday.
This uptick came as the US dollar softened and Indian stock markets stayed upbeat.
Hopes are also high that the US Federal Reserve might cut rates soon, adding to the positive vibes.
Rupee's recent performance
A weaker global dollar and fresh optimism around US-India trade talks (thanks to a visiting US delegation) helped support the rupee.
Still, compared to other Asian currencies, the rupee hasn't been shining lately—ongoing trade tensions with the US saw it hit a record low of 88.44 last week.
Meanwhile, China's yuan has been getting stronger, which could shake things up for emerging markets like India too.