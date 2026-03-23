AI service pricing to change with new Hexaware platform

Agentverse launched on March 17 with over 600 plug-and-play AI agents. These can connect with popular business tools to automate tasks like customer support and workflow management across industries. The platform promises big productivity boosts (up to 60%), faster response times, happier users, and major cost cuts.

Hexaware's stock jumped over 7% after Agentverse launch

After Agentverse dropped, Hexaware's stock jumped over 7%, a sign investors are optimistic about its impact.

With so much automation in play, the company expects to slow down hiring while making better use of existing teams in areas like IT, retail, HR, and more.