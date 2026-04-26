AI shaping India's tech future as TCS plans 25,000 hires
AI is shaping up to be the next big thing for India's tech industry, according to Nasscom Chairman Srikanth Velamakanni.
He's not worried about AI taking away jobs. In fact, he says it's already making things better and opening new doors.
Even though hiring has slowed down across the sector, TCS still plans to bring in around 25,000 freshers in FY2027.
Srikanth Velamakanni: AI to create roles
Velamakanni admits that slower growth and more AI mean fewer traditional jobs right now, but he sees a huge upside as companies adapt.
He points out that industry revenue could reach $300 billion by FY2026 and believes AI will help create new roles as businesses transform.
Even with global uncertainties, he stresses staying resilient: "AI is going to accelerate India's tech industry. It's not going to be a threat to our tech industry."