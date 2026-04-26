AI shaping India's tech future as TCS plans 25,000 hires

Srikanth Velamakanni: AI to create roles

Velamakanni admits that slower growth and more AI mean fewer traditional jobs right now, but he sees a huge upside as companies adapt.

He points out that industry revenue could reach $300 billion by FY2026 and believes AI will help create new roles as businesses transform.

Even with global uncertainties, he stresses staying resilient: "AI is going to accelerate India's tech industry. It's not going to be a threat to our tech industry."