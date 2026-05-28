AI shift prompts big tech layoffs while cybersecurity hiring surges
AI is changing the game in tech, and not always in a good way for employees.
Huge companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle, and Meta have laid off tens of thousands of workers as they shift toward AI-powered strategies: Meta alone reportedly laid off around 8,000 workers.
But while traditional tech roles are shrinking fast, cybersecurity jobs are suddenly hotter than ever.
AI leaks make human cybersecurity essential
With new AI tools able to spot (and even exploit) digital weaknesses at lightning speed, organizations are scrambling to hire experts who can protect their systems.
Some AI-assisted apps have leaked sensitive information like medical records by accident, so human cybersecurity professionals are now essential for keeping data safe and analyzing complex risks.
If you're into tech and want job security, this might be your moment.