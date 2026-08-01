AI spending divides markets as S&P 500 EPS rise 29%

This earnings season, AI spending is a hot topic, and investors aren't all on the same page.

While S&P 500 companies are set for a big 29% surge in second-quarter earnings per share, tech giants are getting very different reactions from the market.

Microsoft's careful approach to AI investments paid off, with its stock climbing 16% thanks to strong cloud growth and keeping costs in check, while Amazon's stock climbed 15% after upbeat cloud-computing revenue, easing concerns about the payoff from its huge expenditure on AI.

Meta, on the other hand, saw its shares drop 8% after higher AI-related expenses and a weak revenue forecast.