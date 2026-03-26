AI spending in India to double by 2026: QED Investors

Startups leading the charge in AI adoption

Startups are building custom AI tools for things like fraud detection and smoother customer experiences.

QED says India's strong digital infrastructure and ambitious founders make it a hot spot for investment: The firm plans to invest $250-300 million in India over the next two fund cycles (typically about 10-12 years).

With most fintech innovation targeting the rising middle class, expect even more changes as companies upgrade their tech game.