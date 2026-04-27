AI squeezes billing rates across India's largest IT companies Business Apr 27, 2026

India's biggest IT companies, TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra, are feeling the heat as AI starts to change how they make money.

With AI handling more tasks and cutting down on manual work, these firms are seeing lower billing rates and pressure on their traditional services.

Infosys's CEO Salil Parekh summed it up: some services are seeing compression while others are growing, especially where AI tools are efficient.