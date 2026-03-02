AI startup 14.ai raises $3 million to revolutionize customer support
AI startup 14.ai just scored $3 million in seed funding, with backing from Y Combinator, General Catalyst, Base Case Capital, SV Angel, and the founders of Dropbox, Slack, Replit, and Vercel.
Their goal? To automate many customer-support tasks across email, chat, voice, SMS, and social media by combining AI and human agents as an AI-native customer service agency, rather than fully replacing traditional support teams.
14.ai promises to plug into a company's system in just one day. They clear out old support backlogs fast and use AI to handle conversations while pulling out useful business insights.
No more ticketing systems or extra labor costs—just streamlined support.
Brands like Yon-KA (skincare), Brilliant Labs (smart glasses), and Creative Lighting are already on board.
The company was started by Marie Schneegans (previously co-founded Workwell) and Michael Fester (who built voice AI platform Snips).
Their small team of six AI engineers works around the clock—and they're planning to grow soon.