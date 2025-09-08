AI startup Motion raises $38 million to streamline business operations
Motion, a startup that participated in Y Combinator's Winter 2020 batch, just raised $38 million in Series C funding led by Scale Venture Partners.
After launching its AI agent suite in May 2025, Motion quickly picked up 10,000 business clients and hit $10 million in annual recurring revenue.
This latest round pushes the company's valuation to $550 million and total funding to $75 million.
The Microsoft Office for modern businesses
Motion's AI platform helps small and mid-sized businesses handle scheduling, emails, customer support, and marketing—all in one place.
The tools plug right into apps like Slack and Salesforce to keep things running smoothly.
Plans start at $29 a month. Co-founder Harry Qi says he wants Motion to become the Microsoft Office for modern businesses, making daily tasks easier through smart integrations.