SEBI plans to merge equity, commodity investor protection funds

What to expect from the merger

Merging the funds should cut down on duplicate admin work and costs, plus make compensation rules fairer.

Good news if you're a commodity investor: payouts are likely to be aligned with those in the equity market.

Since 2015, both markets have been under SEBI's watch anyway—so this change just brings everything in line.

Keep an eye out; SEBI is expected to issue a consultation paper proposing the merger.