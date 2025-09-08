Cognition AI raises $400 million at $10.2B valuation

The Devin coding tool is a big hit

A big part of this growth came from buying coding startup Windsurf back in July, which helped double revenue and boost enterprise ARR by over 30%.

Big names like Goldman Sachs and Dell are already using Cognition and/or Windsurf products. Plus, Cognition's AI coding tool Devin shot up from $1 million to $73 million in revenue within nine months.

With all this new cash, the company plans to hire more engineers and speed up product development—positioning itself alongside giants like Google and Microsoft.