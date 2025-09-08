Cognition AI raises $400 million at $10.2B valuation
Cognition AI is making big waves, jumping to a $10.2 billion valuation after raising $400 million in fresh funding led by Founders Fund (with Lux Capital and 8VC also joining in).
That's more than double its value from earlier this year—highlighting that investor hype around AI software is only getting stronger.
The Devin coding tool is a big hit
A big part of this growth came from buying coding startup Windsurf back in July, which helped double revenue and boost enterprise ARR by over 30%.
Big names like Goldman Sachs and Dell are already using Cognition and/or Windsurf products. Plus, Cognition's AI coding tool Devin shot up from $1 million to $73 million in revenue within nine months.
With all this new cash, the company plans to hire more engineers and speed up product development—positioning itself alongside giants like Google and Microsoft.