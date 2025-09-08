India's space economy set for big boost in coming years
India's space industry is on track to grow from $8.4 billion in 2022 to $44 billion by 2033, aiming for an impressive 8% of the global market.
With the worldwide space economy projected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2035, India's big leap is powered by new policies, more private investment, and a push for exports.
A new orbit of services
The focus in India's space sector is shifting from just building rockets to offering services like satellite-based communications, navigation (NavIC), and Earth observation—think better maps, disaster alerts, and smarter farming.
Nearly 200 startups are driving this wave of innovation with fresh ideas in satellite tech and data analytics.
Clearing the clouds for startups
IN-SPACe—the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre—is helping young companies get off the ground with regulatory support.
Lifting national vision to the stars
India isn't just looking at business; it's also using satellites for public services and national security.
Plans are underway to launch 52 satellites for intelligence and surveillance, aligning with India's long-term Vision 2047 goals to become a top player in global space technology.