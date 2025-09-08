India's space economy set for big boost in coming years Business Sep 08, 2025

India's space industry is on track to grow from $8.4 billion in 2022 to $44 billion by 2033, aiming for an impressive 8% of the global market.

With the worldwide space economy projected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2035, India's big leap is powered by new policies, more private investment, and a push for exports.