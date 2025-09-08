Banks sued over 'unfair' loans that let people get rich Business Sep 08, 2025

Barclays and Bank of Scotland are being sued for selling "shared appreciation mortgages" (Sams) back in 1996-1998.

These loans let older homeowners borrow up to 25% of their home's value with no repayments during the lifetime of the loan—but when the house is sold or the owner passes away, the banks get back their money plus a big chunk of any increase in property value.

With UK house prices soaring since then, some borrowers now owe way more than they borrowed and can't pay it back.