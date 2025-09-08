PubMatic sues Google for allegedly monopolizing digital advertising tech market

PubMatic's CEO weighs in on the lawsuit

PubMatic's CEO, Rajeev Goel, suggests that the lawsuit is about bringing back real competition that he feels Google's monopoly has blocked for years.

He even mentioned that Google once tried to buy PubMatic back in 2011 before picking another company.

With regulators watching closely, a big trial set for September could decide if Google will have to break up parts of its ad business because of these practices.