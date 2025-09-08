PubMatic sues Google for allegedly monopolizing digital advertising tech market
PubMatic, a major player in online ad exchanges, has sued Google for allegedly using its power to dominate the digital advertising tech market and shut out competition.
PubMatic says this behavior has hurt innovation and fair play, and they're seeking billions in damages.
The move follows an April federal ruling that ruled that Google had illegally monopolized ad exchanges and servers.
PubMatic's CEO weighs in on the lawsuit
PubMatic's CEO, Rajeev Goel, suggests that the lawsuit is about bringing back real competition that he feels Google's monopoly has blocked for years.
He even mentioned that Google once tried to buy PubMatic back in 2011 before picking another company.
With regulators watching closely, a big trial set for September could decide if Google will have to break up parts of its ad business because of these practices.