AI startup Refer charges 20% of 1st month's salary post-hire
Business
AI startup Refer is switching things up by making job seekers, not companies, pay for recruitment help.
If you land a job through their platform, you owe them 20% of your first month's salary.
The service mainly targets tech and high-paying roles, aiming to make the process smoother and more direct.
Refer's Lia curates roles, emails managers
Refer's chatbot Lia takes your experience, dream roles, salary hopes, and company vibes then matches you with curated openings.
Lia even sends personalized intro emails to hiring managers for you.
According to Refer, over 5,000 interviews have happened through the platform so far, with more than half of users getting an interview within 24 hours.
They've also teamed up with over 2,000 employers to boost your chances in a tough market.