AI startup transforms India's hiring landscape

TL;DR

The AI-driven platform is already profitable

With real-time AI matching and verified hiring, Tallento.ai helps brands like BYJU'S and PhysicsWallah fill roles quickly.

Their mobile app makes job searches simple with filters for location and experience.

The company runs profitably with 120 employees—no outside funding needed—which says a lot about the trust they've built.

The startup is now focusing on making hiring more inclusive

Tallento.ai is expanding into Tier 2 and 3 cities to make job opportunities more accessible.

Upcoming features include AI mentorships, video resumes, regional language options, and emotional wellness support—all aimed at making hiring more inclusive and user-friendly for everyone.