AI startup transforms India's hiring landscape
Tallento.ai, started by alumni from IIT, NIT, and IIMB, is shaking up recruitment by matching job seekers and employers in minutes instead of weeks.
Their AI-powered platform—originally for education jobs—now helps over a million professionals connect with 5,500+ companies across healthcare and IT too.
The AI-driven platform is already profitable
With real-time AI matching and verified hiring, Tallento.ai helps brands like BYJU'S and PhysicsWallah fill roles quickly.
Their mobile app makes job searches simple with filters for location and experience.
The company runs profitably with 120 employees—no outside funding needed—which says a lot about the trust they've built.
The startup is now focusing on making hiring more inclusive
Tallento.ai is expanding into Tier 2 and 3 cities to make job opportunities more accessible.
Upcoming features include AI mentorships, video resumes, regional language options, and emotional wellness support—all aimed at making hiring more inclusive and user-friendly for everyone.