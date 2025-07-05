Next Article
Business • Jul 05, 2025
Elitecon International's 6900% rally and fundraising plans
Elitecon International is making headlines with a board meeting set for Wednesday, July 9, to talk about raising ₹300 crore.
They're looking at options like Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), giving out more shares, and even buying a company overseas.
This comes after their stock shot up from just ₹1 to over ₹75 in less than a year—a massive jump that's caught everyone's attention.
TL;DR
Elitecon's share price recently hit a 52-week high of ₹76.80, pushing its market value past ₹12,275 crore.
From last August's low of ₹1.10, the company has seen huge growth, and these new plans signal they're aiming even higher.