Business • Jul 05, 2025 Elitecon International's 6900% rally and fundraising plans

Elitecon International is making headlines with a board meeting set for Wednesday, July 9, to talk about raising ₹300 crore.

They're looking at options like Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), giving out more shares, and even buying a company overseas.

This comes after their stock shot up from just ₹1 to over ₹75 in less than a year—a massive jump that's caught everyone's attention.