AI and new energy key to Reliance's market value surge
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is making a bold move—aiming to boost its value by $50 billion by diving deeper into artificial intelligence and green energy.
The plan? Turn the Jamnagar complex in Gujarat into a global hotspot for both clean power and cutting-edge AI.
World's largest AI data center
Reliance is building what could be the world's largest AI data center in Jamnagar, with a massive 3 gigawatt capacity—five times bigger than Microsoft's largest.
This $20-30 billion project will run on solar, wind, and green hydrogen, all made right there.
It'll also use NVIDIA's latest Blackwell processors, potentially helping India rely less on foreign tech for its growing digital needs.
Reliance wants to build an entire ecosystem powered by clean energy
This move puts India on the map as a serious player in both AI and sustainable energy.
With plans for huge solar farms and battery production by 2026, Reliance wants to build an entire ecosystem powered by clean energy—potentially opening up new opportunities for tech innovation (and jobs) right at home.