AI and new energy key to Reliance's market value surge

TL;DR

World's largest AI data center

Reliance is building what could be the world's largest AI data center in Jamnagar, with a massive 3 gigawatt capacity—five times bigger than Microsoft's largest.

This $20-30 billion project will run on solar, wind, and green hydrogen, all made right there.

It'll also use NVIDIA's latest Blackwell processors, potentially helping India rely less on foreign tech for its growing digital needs.

Reliance wants to build an entire ecosystem powered by clean energy

This move puts India on the map as a serious player in both AI and sustainable energy.

With plans for huge solar farms and battery production by 2026, Reliance wants to build an entire ecosystem powered by clean energy—potentially opening up new opportunities for tech innovation (and jobs) right at home.