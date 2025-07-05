Ford CEO echoes Amazon's AI workforce predictions
Ford CEO Jim Farley just dropped a big prediction: AI might take over nearly half of all white-collar jobs in the US.
Speaking at the Aspen Ideas Festival, he said, "Artificial intelligence is going to replace literally half of all white-collar workers in the US," warning that many office workers could get left behind as technology moves fast.
Executives from Amazon, Anthropic, Fiverr share similar concerns
Farley isn't alone—top execs from Amazon, Anthropic, and Fiverr have echoed concerns about AI's impact on office jobs.
While some leaders are skeptical about huge job losses, most agree that big changes are coming for the workforce.
Farley suggests rethinking career preparations
Farley also pointed out that while lots of people are earning four-year degrees, there's a growing need for skilled trades as traditional office roles shift or disappear due to AI.
He suggests it might be time to rethink how we prepare for future careers.