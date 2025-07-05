Ford CEO echoes Amazon's AI workforce predictions

TL;DR

Executives from Amazon, Anthropic, Fiverr share similar concerns

Farley isn't alone—top execs from Amazon, Anthropic, and Fiverr have echoed concerns about AI's impact on office jobs.

While some leaders are skeptical about huge job losses, most agree that big changes are coming for the workforce.

Farley suggests rethinking career preparations

Farley also pointed out that while lots of people are earning four-year degrees, there's a growing need for skilled trades as traditional office roles shift or disappear due to AI.

He suggests it might be time to rethink how we prepare for future careers.