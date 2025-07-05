India-US trade deal to boost Indian economy

TL;DR

Negotiations are racing against a July 9 deadline; if talks fall through, higher tariffs could hit, costing India over a third of its US exports and shrinking GDP by 0.7%.

Both sides are still hashing out tricky issues around agriculture and cars.

If it works out, though, India could become an even bigger player in global supply chains as the US looks beyond China and Vietnam.