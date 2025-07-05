Next Article
Business • Jul 05, 2025
India-US trade deal to boost Indian economy
A new trade agreement between India and the US could seriously level up India's exports—think a 64% jump, especially in areas like textiles and light manufacturing, which include toys and furniture.
The US already buys nearly a fifth of everything India sells abroad, so this deal could give India's economy a real push.
TL;DR
Negotiations are racing against a July 9 deadline; if talks fall through, higher tariffs could hit, costing India over a third of its US exports and shrinking GDP by 0.7%.
Both sides are still hashing out tricky issues around agriculture and cars.
If it works out, though, India could become an even bigger player in global supply chains as the US looks beyond China and Vietnam.