Next Article
Business • Jul 05, 2025
India-US trade deal awaits Trump's approval
India and the US are close to finalizing the first phase of a big new trade agreement, with only President Trump's signature left.
The deal covers tricky areas like agriculture, dairy, digital, and medical services.
Talks ran past deadline as both sides tried to sort out tariffs before a key July 9 cutoff.
TL;DR
US asks India to choose in trade deal
The US has given India two choices: open up its markets more for a 10% extra tariff, or say no and face a steeper 20% tariff instead.
This could shake up how both countries do business together.
Experts say it's important for India to protect its markets but also find new ways to export more, especially now that Indian goods are getting more attention in the US due to higher tariffs on Chinese products.