India-US trade deal awaits Trump's approval

TL;DR

US asks India to choose in trade deal

The US has given India two choices: open up its markets more for a 10% extra tariff, or say no and face a steeper 20% tariff instead.

This could shake up how both countries do business together.

Experts say it's important for India to protect its markets but also find new ways to export more, especially now that Indian goods are getting more attention in the US due to higher tariffs on Chinese products.