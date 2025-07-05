Next Article
Business • Jul 05, 2025
Backhaul spectrum clash: Telecoms vs tech giants
India's telecom companies and big tech firms are in a standoff over who gets to use the "backhaul spectrum"—the radio waves that connect mobile towers to the internet.
As everyone's data needs keep growing, telcos want exclusive rights to this spectrum, while tech companies argue for open, license-free access to boost new technologies.
TL;DR
Why this decision is crucial
How this spectrum is shared will shape India's digital future.
With TRAI now consulting on how to assign these crucial bands (like 6GHz-21GHz), the outcome could impact everything from 5G rollouts and rural broadband to public Wi-Fi—especially since fiber connections are still limited in many areas.
The decision could also affect competition and innovation for years to come.