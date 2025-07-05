Ananth Technologies to compete with global giants in Satcom services

TL;DR

Satellite to offer 100 Gbps broadband across India

Weighing about 4,000kg, the Ka-band satellite will use multi-beam tech to deliver up to 100 Gbps broadband across India—all from one spot at the 89°E orbital slot.

If demand grows, more satellites could follow.

Competing with global players

Ananth's new satellite will take on global players like Starlink and OneWeb.

While those LEO satellites need lots of units for full coverage (and offer lower lag), this GSO model covers more ground with fewer satellites.

It's a strong move for private space tech in India and means less dependence on ISRO for broadband services.