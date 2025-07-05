Ananth Technologies to compete with global giants in Satcom services
Ananth Technologies, a Hyderabad-based company, just got the green light to build and run India's first privately-owned geostationary communication satellite.
Backed by ₹3,000 crore and launching in 2028 with ISRO's help, this project is a big leap toward making India more self-reliant in satellite internet.
Satellite to offer 100 Gbps broadband across India
Weighing about 4,000kg, the Ka-band satellite will use multi-beam tech to deliver up to 100 Gbps broadband across India—all from one spot at the 89°E orbital slot.
If demand grows, more satellites could follow.
Competing with global players
Ananth's new satellite will take on global players like Starlink and OneWeb.
While those LEO satellites need lots of units for full coverage (and offer lower lag), this GSO model covers more ground with fewer satellites.
It's a strong move for private space tech in India and means less dependence on ISRO for broadband services.