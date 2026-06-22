AI startups across India boost hiring 21% year over year Business Jun 22, 2026

AI startups across India are hiring like crazy, leaving the rest of the tech world behind.

With generative AI and automation in high demand, companies are quickly adding engineers, product developers, researchers, and customer-focused roles.

In fact, hiring at AI startups jumped 21% year over year as of May 2026, almost double the growth seen in other startups.