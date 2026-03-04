AI startups play valuation split game for funding boost

Balancing act: The tightrope walk for startups

Chasing high valuations can attract top talent and big investors, but it's not all upside.

Startups have to keep raising money at even higher numbers or risk "down rounds," which can shake confidence fast.

As Jason Shuman from Primary Ventures puts it, fierce competition is driving these bold moves—though past market crashes (like the one Jack Selby of Thiel Capital mentions from 2022) remind everyone not to get too carried away with sky-high numbers.