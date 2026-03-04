AI startups play valuation split game for funding boost
AI startups are shaking up the funding game to boost their chances of hitting that $1 billion "unicorn" status.
Take Aaru, for example—a synthetic-customer research startup that split its Series A round between $450 million and $1 billion valuations.
This clever move let more investors join in at a higher price, helping Aaru look stronger in a crowded market without actually reaching the full unicorn mark.
Balancing act: The tightrope walk for startups
Chasing high valuations can attract top talent and big investors, but it's not all upside.
Startups have to keep raising money at even higher numbers or risk "down rounds," which can shake confidence fast.
As Jason Shuman from Primary Ventures puts it, fierce competition is driving these bold moves—though past market crashes (like the one Jack Selby of Thiel Capital mentions from 2022) remind everyone not to get too carried away with sky-high numbers.